Reconfigured Images

FRANKLIN EINSPRUCH
An exhibition currently on display at Danziger Projects shows work by two contrasting collagists, each with their own pictorial charms. “Based  on  the  artists’  interest  in  the  practice  of  collage  as  well  as  their  longstanding  friendship,  the  exhibition  presents  two  quite  different  expressions  of  the  medium,” according to the gallery.  “Pierson’s  collages  are  made  from  cut  photographic  c‐prints  while  Puckette’s  are  assembled  works  made  on  heavy handmade  artist’s  papers.   The   links  are  the  beauty  and  strength  of  the  finished  pieces  and  the  skill  and  originality  of  their  execution.  ”

Jack Pierson and Elliott Puckette: Collage runs through April 30 at Danziger Projects, 534 West 24th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-629-6778, danzigerprojects.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.

