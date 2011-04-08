Reconfigured Images

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

An exhibition currently on display at Danziger Projects shows work by two contrasting collagists, each with their own pictorial charms. “Based on the artists’ interest in the practice of collage as well as their longstanding friendship, the exhibition presents two quite different expressions of the medium,” according to the gallery. “Pierson’s collages are made from cut photographic c‐prints while Puckette’s are assembled works made on heavy handmade artist’s papers. The links are the beauty and strength of the finished pieces and the skill and originality of their execution. ”

Jack Pierson and Elliott Puckette: Collage runs through April 30 at Danziger Projects, 534 West 24th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-629-6778, danzigerprojects.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.