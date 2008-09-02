Report: Rodgers and Hammerstein Catalog for Sale

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is aiming to sell its entire music catalog to a major record company, Reuters reported Tuesday. The organization is said to be seeking more than $250 million, though several analysts who spoke to Reuters expressed skepticism that the price would rise much above $200 million.

The 3,000-song catalog features not only the works of legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, but also songs by 100 other artists, including Irving Berlin and Lorenz Hart. Highlights include songs from classic shows “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music,” and “South Pacific.”