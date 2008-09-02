The New York Sun

Report: Rodgers and Hammerstein Catalog for Sale

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is aiming to sell its entire music catalog to a major record company, Reuters reported Tuesday. The organization is said to be seeking more than $250 million, though several analysts who spoke to Reuters expressed skepticism that the price would rise much above $200 million.

The 3,000-song catalog features not only the works of legends Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, but also songs by 100 other artists, including Irving Berlin and Lorenz Hart. Highlights include songs from classic shows “The King and I,” “The Sound of Music,” and “South Pacific.”

