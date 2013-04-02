Welcome Back, ’Brandt

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After a renovation that lasted five years longer than estimated and came in at millions over budget, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam is set to reopen on April 13th.

Housing a world-class collection of art and decorative objects from The Dutch Golden Age, including Rembrandt’s The Night Watch, 1652, and Vermeer’s The Milkmaid, 1658-60, the structure, designed by Pierre Cuypers and opened in 1885, has been brought back to its original glory. After years of neglect and poorly conceived alterations to the floor plan, Seville-based architecture firm Cruz y Ortiz have “turned the 19th-century building into a museum for the 21st century, bright and spacious, with an impressive new entrance, state-of-the-art facilities, restored galleries and a new Asian Pavilion,” according to a press release from the museum.

The museum hired interior-designer Jean-Michel Wilmotte to assist with the gallery displays, and the new spaces promise to fuse “19th-century grandeur with modern design.” The heart of the newly renovated museum will be “the magnificently restored” Gallery of Honour.

For visitor information, including ticket sales, go to www.rijksmuseum.nl/en

