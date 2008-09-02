Rock and Roll Hall To Honor Les Paul

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will pay tribute to the “father of the electric guitar” this fall.

Les Paul will be honored at the annual American Music Masters series, a weeklong event that begins November 10, Rock Hall officials said Tuesday. A tribute concert — artists will be named later — is scheduled for November 15 at Cleveland’s State Theater.

Mr. Paul still performs weekly at the Iridium Jazz Club in New York City. He was inducted into the early-influence category of the rock hall in 1988.

Mr. Paul is only the second living recipient of the annual American Music Masters award, which began in 1996 to pay tribute to artists who helped change American culture. Jerry Lee Lewis was the first living recipient in 2007. Past recipients include Woody Guthrie, Muddy Waters, and Sam Cooke.