Roman Vishniac Rediscovered

Last week the International Center of Photography opened a comprehensive exhibition of the work of Roman Vishniac. “Vishniac created the most widely recognized and reproduced photographic record of Jewish life in Eastern Europe between the two World Wars,” explains the ICP. “Yet only a fraction of his work was published during his lifetime, most notably in A Vanished World (1983). Over the course of his career, Vishniac witnessed the sweeping artistic and photographic innovation of Weimar Berlin, the ominous rise to Nazi power in Germany, the final years of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, and immigrant life in America during and after the war.

“Born in 1897 to a wealthy Russian-Jewish family, Vishniac immigrated to Berlin in 1920 in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution. As an amateur photographer, he took to the streets with his camera throughout the 1920s and ’30s, offering astute, often humorous visual commentary on his adopted city and experimented with new and modern approaches to framing and composition. Documenting the rise of Nazi power, he focused his lens on the signs of oppression and doom that soon formed the backdrop of his Berlin street photography. From 1935 to 1938, while living in Berlin and working as a biologist and science photographer, he was commissioned by the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, then the world’s largest Jewish relief organization, to photograph impoverished Jewish communities in Central and Eastern Europe.

“On New Year’s Day, 1941, he arrived in New York and soon opened a portrait studio. At the same time, he began documenting American Jewish communal and immigrant life and established himself as a pioneer in the field of photomicroscopy. In 1947, Vishniac returned to Europe and documented Jewish displaced persons camps and the ruins of Berlin. During this time, he also recorded the efforts of Holocaust survivors to rebuild their lives, and the work of the JDC and other Jewish relief organizations in providing them with aid and emigration assistance.”

“Roman Vishniac Rediscovered” runs through May 5 at the international Center of Photography, 1133 Avenue of the Americas, at 43rd Street, 212-857-0000, icp.org.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.