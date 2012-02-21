Rubens at the Ringling

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A partnership between the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida and the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp has resulted in a newly opened exhibition of Peter Paul Rubens.

“The exhibition features more than 100 magnificent paintings by and prints after Peter Paul Rubens (1577-1640), that together celebrate the legacy of one of the greatest artists of all time,” says the Ringling. “In conjunction with the exhibition, the Ringling will host noted Rubens scholars for a two day symposium on the artist’s Triumph of the Eucharist Series tapestry series, from March 30-31, 2012. Five large-scale canvases related to the series grace the Ringling’s Rubens Galleries and are highlights of the Museum’s collection.

“Renowned for his virtuoso handling of oil paint, energetic compositions, and dramatic, triumphal, and often sensual style, Rubens was also an international diplomat, a shrewd businessman, a scholar and collector, a friend to rulers and thinkers, and the director of a large workshop. Europe’s kings and princes prized his works, which included altarpieces and other religious pictures, portraits, hunt and mythological scenes, and monumental decorative programs in oil paint and in tapestry. At the height of his career, Rubens undertook a campaign to reproduce and disseminate his paintings, drawings, and tapestry designs in printed format.”

“Peter Paul Rubens: Impressions of a Master” runs through June 3 at the Ringling Museum, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, Florida, 941-359-5700, ringling.org.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.