Run-DMC, Metallica, Stooges Lead HOF Nominees

Run-DMC could “Walk This Way” into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 1980s rap act, along with Metallica and the Stooges, are among the nine nominees for next year’s hall of fame class, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced Monday.

The other nominees are guitarist Jeff Beck, singer Wanda Jackson, Little Anthony and the Imperials, War, Bobby Womack, and disco and R&B group Chic.

The list is notable for the wide range of musical genres represented — hip-hop, metal, punk, disco, and R&B — and the large number of first-time candidates. Only Chic, the Stooges, and Ms. Jackson have been previously nominated.

The five leading vote-getters will be announced in January and inducted April 4, 2009, in Cleveland.

The ceremony typically has been held in New York but is returning to Cleveland after more than a decade-long absence. Tickets will be made available to the public for the first time.

Left off the ballot were Stevie Ray Vaughan and Bon Jovi. Both had been eligible for the first time. To be nominated, an act must have released its first single or album 25 years prior.

More than 500 musicians, industry professionals, and journalists vote on the inductions.