Ryan O’Neal, Son Arrested for Drugs

Ryan O’Neal and his son were arrested Wednesday morning after authorities said they found drugs at the actor’s Malibu home during a routine probation check.

Investigators suspect both men had methamphetamine, but the substances still need to be tested, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s spokesman Steve Whitmore said.

Los Angeles Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers went to Mr. O’Neal’s home for a routine check of his son Redmond, who is serving three years of probation after pleading guilty in June to drug possession charges.

Mr, Whitmore said in addition to drugs that deputies suspect belong to Redmond O’Neal, deputies also found narcotics in Ryan O’Neal’s living area. Both men remain in custody on $10,000 bail and could be charged with felony possession of narcotics.

Ryan O’Neal, 67, was nominated for a best actor Oscar for “Love Story.” Redmond, 23, is his son from a relationship with actress Farrah Fawcett.

Mr. O’Neal had two children with his first wife, Joanna Moore: actor Griffin O’Neal and actress Tatum O’Neal, his co-star in the 1973 movie “Paper Moon,” for which she won an Oscar for best supporting actress.

Tatum O’Neal, the youngest actress to win an Oscar and who now has a recurring role on FX’s series “Rescue Me,” pleaded guilty in July to disorderly conduct in connection with an arrest on suspicion of cocaine possession in New York.

Ryan O’Neal was arrested last February on suspicion of assaulting his son, Griffin, but charges were never filed.

A call to Ryan O’Neal’s agent, David Shapira, was not immediately returned Wednesday morning.