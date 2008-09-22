Savannah Festival To Honor Malcolm McDowell

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Malcolm McDowell, who starred in the 1971 film classic “A Clockwork Orange,” will be honored with a lifetime achievement award at the 11th annual Savannah Film Festival.

The festival, hosted by the Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga., will run October 25-November 1.

“A Clockwork Orange” will be screened back-to-back with Mr. McDowell’s 2007 film “Never Apologize,” a documentary about the late British stage and film director Lindsay Anderson, who was a mentor to the 65-year-old actor.

Mr. McDowell’s numerous TV appearances include HBO’s “Entourage” and NBC’s “Heroes.”

Other lifetime achievement honorees are songwriters Marilyn and Alan Bergman as well as Peter Bart, editor in chief of the daily Hollywood trade paper Variety, who will receive an award for entertainment journalism.

Previous award recipients include Peter O’Toole, Vanessa Redgrave, Sidney Lumet, Tommy Lee Jones, Sydney Pollack, Jane Fonda, Milos Forman, Arthur Penn, James Ivory, Stanley Donen, Norman Jewison, Kathleen Turner, Bruce Dern, Jeff Daniels, Roger Ebert, John Waters, and Terrence Malick.

Movies to be screened at the festival include Charlie Kaufman’s “Synecdoche, New York,” Philippe Claudel’s “I’ve Loved You So Long,” Mark Herman’s “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas,” and the French classroom drama “The Class,” which took the top prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.