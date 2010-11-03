The New York Sun

A Beauty By Beckmann Stands Out Amidst The Throng

DAVID COHEN
On view at Chowaiki & Co, Pier 92, Booth 246. The Armory Show takes place in two piers on the Hudson; Pier 92 hosts Modern, Pier 94 Contemporary, with over 200 galleries between them. The Armory Show’s offshoot, Volta,, presents another 80 galleries. Also this weekend is the Art Dealers Association of America’s Art Show at – to confuse things! – the Park Avenue Armory, plus several satellite fairs making this a saturated weekend for art aficianados.

For a comprehensive listing of fair locations and times, and other art exhibitions in New York City, please visit artcritical.com

Mr Cohen is art critic for the New York Sun.

