Skyscraper Painting Amidst Exhibition Sprawl

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Martha Diamond’s 1994 painting, Black, White, Gray Cityscape #3, was last seen in New York at the artist’s 2004 retrospective survey at the New York Studio School, an exhibition I organized as gallery director of that institution. From Thursday it is back on their walls as part of a sprawling exhibition the School generously allowed me to pull together as my parting shot: after nine years on the job I bid them farewell this month. This is a kind of “greatest hits” show with a work from each solo exhibition and representative examples of show, starting with one from 2000 when I was a guest curator, allowing me to claim a decade of involvement and thus allude to Giovanni Boccaccio in the show’s title: Decameron. Besides the element of ten years, the medieval masterpiece seems a fitting reference to a show of such diverse characters and moods. Other artists on view with paintings, sculptures, photographs and video interviews include Jack Bush, Susanna Coffey, Lois Dodd, Rackstraw Downes, Sandra Fisher, Andrew Forge, Françoise Gilot, Merlin James, Alex Katz, Ellsworth Kelly, William King, R.B. Kitaj, Mercedes Matter, Melissa Meyer, Graham Nickson, Thomas Nozkowski, Philip Pearlstein, Milton Resnick, Dorothea Rockburne, Sean Scully, Rebecca Smith, Pat Steir and William Tucker.

Decameron: David Cohen’s Decade of Exhibitions at the New York Studio School, 2000-2010 opens September 9 and runs through October 10 at 8 West 8 Street, between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212 673 6466. The Reception Thursday 6.30-8.30 pm is open to readers of this newspaper.

David Cohen, who is Publisher/Editor of artcritical.com, is art critic at the New York Sun