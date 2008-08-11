Small Town To Honor Solzhenitsyn’s Life in Vermont

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The southern Vermont town of Cavendish is planning a memorial service for the famed Russian writer and onetime resident Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.

The Nobel Prize-winning author had settled in Cavendish when he sought refuge in the West and was looking for a place whose forests and harsh winters reminded him of his homeland.

He wound up spending 18 years in Cavendish before returning to Russia.

The former exile, who had exposed the horrors of Soviet slave labor camps, died August 3 and was buried with honor in Moscow.

The town of some 1,500 people will honor him with a memorial service on August 17.