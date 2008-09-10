Soderbergh’s ‘Che’ Finds Distributor

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Steven Soderbergh’s Che Guevara film biography, “Che,” has found an American distributor that will release it in theaters this December to qualify the film for the Academy Awards.

IFC Films announced Wednesday it acquired domestic rights to the two-part, 4½-hour saga, which stars Benicio Del Toro as the Argentine doctor who became one of the heroes of Fidel Castro’s Cuban revolution.

The film will play a one-week qualifying run in Los Angeles and New York in December for Oscar consideration. It will reopen in theaters in January and be available to cable and satellite subscribers through IFC’s movies-on-demand service.

“Che” earned Mr. Del Toro the best-actor prize in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where the film made its premiere. The acquisition was announced at the Toronto International Film Festival, where “Che” also screened.