SOFA Shifts Its Dates

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The dates for the 12th annual Sculpture Objects & Functional Art Fair, or SOFA New York, have been changed to April 16-20, 2009, the director of SOFA, Mark Lyman, announced last week. The art fair, which is housed at the Park Avenue Armory, was originally slated to run during the Memorial Day weekend. Art-fair coordinators changed the dates due to requests from collectors, museum curators, and dealers, who say that important clients will miss the fair if it is held during the holiday.

Another change is that the art fair will now run for five days, as opposed to three, with the opening-night gala scheduled for April 15. Tickets for opening night will be available to the public for purchase, a practice that began last year and brought in 2,600 potential clients, which was vastly more than in previous years, when the opening was invitation-only.