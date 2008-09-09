Sonic Youth Signs With Matador Records

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

After two decades of fortifying indie credit on a major label (Geffen Records), New York rock monolith Sonic Youth has signed a deal with the independent label Matador Records for the release of its forthcoming album in 2009, the label announced Tuesday.

Having fulfilled its contractual obligations to the Universal Music Group — which owns Geffen and dozens of other labels — with 2006’s “Rather Ripped,” Sonic Youth was known to be shopping its 16th studio album to a proper independent label. Matador, which distributes albums by rock stalwarts Stephen Malkmus, Mogwai, and Yo La Tengo, among others, was an early frontrunner for Sonic Youth’s services.