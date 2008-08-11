Sotheby’s To Follow Hirst Sale With ICA Auction

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A Sotheby’s auction — in which an unprecedented amount of art that has come straight from an Damien Hirst’s studio will be sold — will precede another sale by London’s Institute of Contemporary Arts.

On September 15 and 16, Sotheby’s will be holding Mr. Hirst’s “Beautiful Inside My Head Forever” sale, which is expected to fetch $125 million, according to the New York-based auction house. A month later, during the week of the Frieze Art Fair, Sotheby’s will be selling more new works by Mr. Hirst and others to mark the 60th anniversary of the first exhibition at the Insitute of Contemporary Art.

Mr. Hirst, Antony Gormley, Peter Doig, and Luc Tuymans are among more than 30 artists who have made pieces for the anniversary. These will be included in evening and day sales of contemporary art on October 17 and 20. Proceeds from Sotheby’s auction will be used to fund commissions, an education program, and building work at the ICA’s galleries in the Mall, near Buckingham Palace.