Sotheby’s Will Preview Hirst Sale in Hamptons, New Delhi

Bloomberg News
Sotheby’s is to hold invitation-only previews of Damien Hirst’s $120.8 million sale of new artworks in the Hamptons — and New Delhi.

On August 28, VIPs will be able to view 10 highlights from next month’s “Beautiful Inside My Head Forever” auction in the summer haven on the East End of Long Island. A reception will be at the Bridge Club, Bridgehampton, the auction house said last night.

Two days earlier, a similar reception featuring 14 works will be held 7,000 miles away in the ballroom of New Delhi’s five-star Oberoi Hotel. The Indian leg of the preview will be open to the public on August 28. Dealers disclosed the places for the tour and Sotheby’s later confirmed details.

The Sotheby’s two-day, three-catalog sale in London on September 15 and 16 represents an unprecedented auction of new works straight from a living artist’s studio. Mr. Hirst is the seller of all of the pieces in the auction, said Sotheby’s, which has its main sale rooms in New York.

