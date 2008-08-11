Spacey To Stage Sculpture Show At Old Vic

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Hollywood star Kevin Spacey will be helping sculpture come alive at London’s Old Vic theater.

Replicas of a Jeff Koons “Rabbit,” an angst-ridden Alberto Giacometti “Walking Man,” and an Andy Warhol “Brillo Box” will be among six figures moving by remote control, with voices provided by Mr. Spacey and others in an “intellectual slapstick comedy” devised by Scandinavian conceptual artists Elmgreen & Dragset.

“This is a chance for us to look at other art forms for creative inspiration and to engage audiences that might not traditionally come to the theater,” Mr. Spacey, the Old Vic’s artistic director, said in an e-mailed statement.

The 45-minute piece, titled “Drama Queens,” will be performed on October 12, the Sunday before the Frieze Art Fair. The proceeds from the performance will go to the Old Vic Theatre Trust Creative Development Programme, according to the theater’s Web site. It is a curtain-raiser for Elmgreen & Dragset’s first solo commercial-gallery exhibition in the U.K., opening at the Victoria Miro Gallery, east London, on October 14.

“Drama Queens” was performed in June at the Art Basel fair, where Victoria Miro sold an Elmgreen & Dragset sculpture to the Miami collectors Donald and Mera Rubell for what gallery director Glenn Scott Wright described as a “low six-figure” price.

The artists, who have been awarded the Nordic and Danish pavilions at the 2009 Venice Biennale, will transform Victoria Miro into an “unexpected new enterprise,” Bryony McLennan, the gallery’s press and events manager, said in an e-mail.