Step Up To Get Down

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In the tradition of recent dance films that often beg, borrow, and steal from each other, few have achieved the success of examples from the 1980s. Films like “Flashdance,” “Dirty Dancing,” and “Footloose” captured a moment in time and propelled well-chosen cast members to stardom.

The new film “Step Up,” directed and choreographed by Anne Fletcher, may not win points for originality, but it does make a good argument for hiphop’s current popularity in film without ignoring traditional dance. It also has a good chance of propelling its stars quite a distance.

The plot pinches aspects of “Strictly Ballroom,” “Center Stage,” “The Cutting Edge,” and “Save the Last Dance,” but the film gets a fresh breath from its leads, who look great together. The story follows a mostly generic line about a love affair from different sides of the track. Tyler Gage (Channing Tatum) is a Baltimore orphan who gets community service as a janitor at the Maryland School of the Arts after an ill-fated break-in attempt. There, he falls for Nora (Jenna Dewan), a rich dance student who needs a new partner when hers gets injured; as the two learn to dance together, the feelings they develop are a surprise only to them.

Most of the film’s success hangs on the two actors, and they’re up to the challenge. Mr. Tatum has done well for himself as the hot guy in films like “She’s the Man” and “Coach Carter,” after a successful modeling career as one of the hot guys in the Abercrombie & Fitch, Nautica, and Emporio Armani ads. He is perfectly cast here as the hot male lead, playing Tyler with appropriate, “I don’t talk so good, but I look nice sweaty” verve. It’s unclear if he can handle more difficult fare, but his looks should ensure he gets more chances. Ms. Dewan seems to have a more natural range, and here she looks sweet, smart, and stylish without falling into a predictably prissy stereotype.

But the real coup is that both actors can dance. Ms. Dewan arrived with the credentials, getting her start as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, and Ricky Martin, though her ease in acting is quite a find. Mr. Tatum’s face is more recognizable, but it’s clear that he can really dance.

It was a wise move on the part of the filmmakers to demand both dance and acting skill from their leads, as many dance films have suffered from a lack of these sorts of double threats. In 2001’s “Save the Last Dance,” Julia Stiles didn’t have the dancing chops to propel the film, and the young dancers in “Center Stage” often had trouble keeping up with the dialogue.

Combined with evocative music and strong performances from the supporting cast, “Step Up” succeeds at almost everything it sets out to do. The Maryland School of the Arts resembles the high school for the gifted that inspired the movie “Fame,” right up to the artsy students who roam the halls looking old enough to have already graduated from college. As the lone adult figure in most of the film, Rachel Griffiths plays her American accent a bit too thick, but most of the younger cast — led by R&B singer Mario, Drew Sidora, Damaine Radcliff, and De’Shawn Williams — add interesting atmosphere to the film.

As a dance love story, some of the attempts at racial undercurrents come off as superficial and slipshod, but the filmmakers seem certain about the draw of their film — which is in watching the two leads tango closer and closer to each other.

Although “Step Up” threatens to break into West Side Story-like dance fights at moments, it mostly refrains from too many outlandish choreographed scenarios. Everyone involved may have unbelievable skill at dancing, but until the final minutes, when the filmmakers seem to have gotten nervous that the film was looking far too plausible, “Step Up” manages to keep the focus on the budding romance and the palpable sexual tension between its sexy stars.

There might not be much that’s new in “Step Up,” but seeing how often Hollywood is capable of screwing up its own formulas, it’s nice to see one used correctly. Both lead actors look great sweaty, and at the end of summer that may be just what audiences are looking for.

mkeane@nysun.com