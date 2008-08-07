The New York Sun

Steven Tyler Working on Memoir

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
At 60, the Aerosmith front man and wild man Steven Tyler is ready to spill.

Mr. Tyler, known for hits such as “Walk This Way” and “Dream On,” is working on a memoir to be published in 2009 by Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins. The book is not yet titled.

“I have so many outrageous stories, too many, and I’m gonna tell ’em all,” Mr. Tyler said in a statement Thursday. “All the unexpurgated, brain-jangling tales of debauchery, sex and drugs, transcendence and chemical dependence you will ever want to hear. And this is not just my take, this is the unbridled truth, the in-your-face, up-close and prodigious tale of Steven Tyler straight from the horse’s lips.”

