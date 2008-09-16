The New York Sun

Stewart, Maher, Cho To Honor Carlin at Twain Prize

Jon Stewart, Bill Maher, and Margaret Cho are among an all-star lineup of entertainers who will honor the late comedian George Carlin at this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The prize was announced just before Carlin’s death in June. It will be awarded during a tribute performance November 10 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. The program, announced Tuesday, will be aired later on PBS stations.

Others who will honor Carlin include Garry Shandling, Lily Tomlin, Denis Leary, Joan Rivers, Lewis Black, and Richard Belzer.

The prize is being awarded posthumously for the first time in its 11-year history.

Last year, the Kennedy Center honored Billy Crystal.

