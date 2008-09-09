The New York Sun

Join
National

Streisand To Lead Obama Benefit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

Barbra Streisand will be among the headlining performers at a September 16 fund-raiser for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, the Web site Broadway World announced yesterday. The benefit, which will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, will be Mr. Obama’s final fund-raising appearance before the November election.

Staff Reporter of the Sun
Staff Reporter of the Sun

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use