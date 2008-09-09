Streisand To Lead Obama Benefit
Barbra Streisand will be among the headlining performers at a September 16 fund-raiser for Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama, the Web site Broadway World announced yesterday. The benefit, which will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, will be Mr. Obama’s final fund-raising appearance before the November election.