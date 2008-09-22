Study: 97% of Teenagers Are Gamers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Who plays video games? Just about everybody — if they’re ages 12-17.

According to a new survey by the Pew Internet & American Life Project, 97% of youths in that age group (99% of boys, 94% of girls) play computer, console, or portable games.

The most popular genres among teens are racing (“Mario Kart,” “Burnout Paradise”), puzzle (“Bejeweled,” “Solitaire”), and sports (“Madden NFL,” “FIFA”). “Madden” also scored as the third-most popular franchise, following “Guitar Hero” and “Halo” — all games that are a lot more fun to play with your buddies.