The New York Sun

Join
National

Suge Knight Arrested for Drugs, Assault

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Police say rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is in a Las Vegas jail on drug and assault charges after he was accused of beating his girlfriend while brandishing a knife.

The 43-year-old Knight was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs without a prescription, and battery domestic violence.

Police responding to a report of a car hitting a curb near the Las Vegas Strip say they found Knight standing over his longtime girlfriend with a knife in his hand.

Police say the woman tried to run from the car, but Knight grabbed her.

He’s accused of having the drugs Ecstasy and hydrocodone when he was arrested.

Knight’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment.

Knight is co-founder of the hip-hop label Death Row Records.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use