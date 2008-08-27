Suge Knight Arrested for Drugs, Assault

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Police say rap music mogul Marion “Suge” Knight is in a Las Vegas jail on drug and assault charges after he was accused of beating his girlfriend while brandishing a knife.

The 43-year-old Knight was arrested Wednesday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs without a prescription, and battery domestic violence.

Police responding to a report of a car hitting a curb near the Las Vegas Strip say they found Knight standing over his longtime girlfriend with a knife in his hand.

Police say the woman tried to run from the car, but Knight grabbed her.

He’s accused of having the drugs Ecstasy and hydrocodone when he was arrested.

Knight’s lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, declined to comment.

Knight is co-founder of the hip-hop label Death Row Records.