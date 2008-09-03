The New York Sun

Join
National

Target To Distribute Aguilera’s Greatest Hits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christina Aguilera has become the latest musical act to release an album exclusively through one retailer.

The multiplatinum singer announced Wednesday that her greatest-hits CD “Keeps Gettin’ Better — A Decade of Hits” will be released only at Target. The CD, out November 11, will feature two new songs as well as rerecorded versions of two other hits, “Genie in a Bottle” and “Beautiful.”

Ms. Aguilera is following a growing list of acts who have struck exclusive deals with retailers. Wal-Mart has had huge success with similar deals with the Eagles, Journey, and Garth Brooks; AC/DC’s October release of “Black Ice” will be available only at Wal-Mart, its affiliated Sam’s Club, and the band’s Web site. The Eagles’ comeback album, “Long Road Out of Eden,” was the third-best-selling CD of 2007, with 2.6 million copies sold.

Target exclusively released John Legend’s “Live from Philadelphia” in January and has had other exclusive releases of special-edition albums by the likes of Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use