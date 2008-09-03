Target To Distribute Aguilera’s Greatest Hits

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Christina Aguilera has become the latest musical act to release an album exclusively through one retailer.

The multiplatinum singer announced Wednesday that her greatest-hits CD “Keeps Gettin’ Better — A Decade of Hits” will be released only at Target. The CD, out November 11, will feature two new songs as well as rerecorded versions of two other hits, “Genie in a Bottle” and “Beautiful.”

Ms. Aguilera is following a growing list of acts who have struck exclusive deals with retailers. Wal-Mart has had huge success with similar deals with the Eagles, Journey, and Garth Brooks; AC/DC’s October release of “Black Ice” will be available only at Wal-Mart, its affiliated Sam’s Club, and the band’s Web site. The Eagles’ comeback album, “Long Road Out of Eden,” was the third-best-selling CD of 2007, with 2.6 million copies sold.

Target exclusively released John Legend’s “Live from Philadelphia” in January and has had other exclusive releases of special-edition albums by the likes of Alicia Keys and Carrie Underwood.