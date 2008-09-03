Tate Unveils Acquisitions, Exhibition Schedule

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tate, the U.K. museum network, said it acquired $112 million worth of art in the year ended March 31, including four works by Damien Hirst, and Louise Bourgeois’s 30-foot-high spider, “Maman” (1999).

At a news conference held for the release of its annual report, Tate said it acquired 494 works, 320 of which were given or bequeathed by collectors and artists, making the year a record one for acquisitions. Tate now owns two more Francis Bacon pictures and a 1939 Stanley Spencer oil, “The Wool Shop,” as well as works by Lucian Freud and Balthus. Other recent donations will be accounted for in the next financial year.

Exhibitions for 2009 were also announced. Tate Modern will stage “Sold Out” (October 1, 2009, to January 17, 2010), a show about how pop artists and their successors have marketed themselves. Tate Britain will present “Van Dyck and Britain” (February 18 to May 17, 2009), which will include loans from Queen Elizabeth II’s royal collections.

Tate Modern is battling to raise money for a new wing it aims to open in time for the 2012 London Olympics. So far, $140 million has been pledged out of a total of $420 million. Tate is giving itself another year to decide whether to press ahead or shelve the plan.