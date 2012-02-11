This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Figurative painter Erin Raedeke is having her first solo exhibition in New York City this month, and the works on display are impressive.

“Erin Raedeke explores complex relationships by observing the detritus of everyday life,” according to First Street Gallery. “In ‘Things Left,’ the still life becomes a vehicle for grappling with unresolved thoughts and memories. The viewer enters the paintings as if they were entering a play mid-scene. The elusive plot is not unlike the subconscious. Fragments are not connected in an ordered way. Patterns are observed and dynamics play out as the motivations of characters emerge. Is the whimsical bird in a painting an innocent witness or does it play a more complicit role? These are the things that are left in the residue of daily life.”

“Erin Raedeke: Things Left” runs through February 25 at First Street Gallery, 526 West 26th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, Suite 209, 646-336-8053, firststreetgallery.net.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer. He blogs at Artblog.net.