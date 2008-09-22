Titian Showcased in Athens

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

More than 20 paintings by Renaissance master Titian and his contemporaries go on display in Athens this week on the occasion of an official visit to Greece by Italy’s president.

The three-month exhibition at the Museum of Cycladic Art opens Thursday, a day after its formal inauguration by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and Greek President Karolos Papoulias.

“From Titian to Pietro da Cortona: Myth, Poetry and the Sacred” includes seven works by the 16th-century master, as well as canvases and prints by Annibale Carracci, Giovanni Antonio de Sacchis, and Domenico Campagnola.

Cupids are much in evidence, together with Christian religious scenes such as Titian’s “Scourged Christ,” and portraits.

One of the most influential painters of the Italian Renaissance, Titian was born near Venice between 1486 and 1490, and died in Venice in 1576. He is celebrated for his strong use of color and vibrant forms.

All the pictures are on loan from Italian galleries and collections.

The exhibition ends on December 20.