Title of Woodward’s Fourth Bush Book Unveiled

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The suspense didn’t quite compare to the identity of “Deep Throat,” but we now know the name of Bob Woodward’s fourth investigative work on the Bush administration, just three weeks before the book’s release.

“The War Within: A Secret White House History 2006-2008” will be published September 8 by Simon & Schuster with an announced first printing of 900,000 copies. Simon & Schuster is keeping the book under strict embargo — although such embargoes are often broken — and had even held back the title.

The Washington Post, where Mr. Woodward currently serves as an associate editor, will run excerpts on September 7. That night, Mr. Woodward will be interviewed on CBS television’s “60 Minutes.”

Mr. Woodward’s three previous works on the Bush years have been no. 1 best sellers on the New York Times hardcover nonfiction list and their tone, like the president’s approval ratings, has evolved from the essentially positive take of the first book, “Bush at War,” to the far more critical “State of Denial,” which came out in 2006.

Mr. Woodward’s literary representative, Washington attorney Robert Barnett, declined to comment when asked whether President Bush, who spoke with Mr. Woodward for the first two volumes, had been interviewed for the current book. According to Mr. Barnett, Mr. Woodward only finished “The War Within” three weeks ago.

