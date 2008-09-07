Tommy Lee Jones Sues ‘No Country’ Producers

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Tommy Lee Jones is suing the makers of “No Country for Old Men” for more than $10 million that the Oscar-winning actor claims he is owed for starring in the 2007 hit crime thriller.

The lawsuit against Paramount Pictures claims that Mr. Jones was promised “significant box-office bonuses” and other compensation depending on the success of the film, which went on to make more than $160 million.

The movie, which is set in Texas and based on a critically acclaimed Cormac McCarthy novel, garnered four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Bexar County in Texas. N.M. Classics, Inc., a Paramount subsidiary, is also named in the lawsuit.

Mr. Jones, who played Sheriff Ed Tom Bell in the film, claims he was not paid promised bonuses and had expenses wrongly deducted. The suit says Mr. Jones was paid a reduced up-front fee upon joining the film and that his contract had known errors not corrected before the movie was made.

Mr. Jones, 61, is asking that an auditor be named to review financial records to determine how much he should be paid.