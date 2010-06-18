Tunnel of Discovery

The New York Sun

British artist Christopher Cook’s third solo show with Mary Ryan Gallery is titled “Concrete Firmament”. His motif of freeway tunnels and his medium of liquid graphite on aluminum are exquisitely matched. The images are slippery, elusive, almost sly in the way they fix upon consciousness. Up through June 19, 527 West 26th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212 397 0669

