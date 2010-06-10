The New York Sun

Join
Arts+

TWISTER

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
DAVID COHEN
DAVID COHEN

It is little surprise that the debut art exhibition of septuagenarian poet John Giorno should be “in your face.” An inveterate experimenter with new formats for poetry performance, Giorno pioneered what he called “Electronic Sensory Poetry Environments” in response to the work of Robert Rauschenberg, and then honed his performance technique from visits to rock venues in the company of William S. Burroughs. The star of Warhol’s movie “Sleeper” (1963), Giorno’s art falls into the category of concrete poetry. At Nicole Klagsbrun he has an installation of wittily and nihilistically twisted truisms, like “Life is a Killer” and “Thanx 4 Nothing,” poetic haikus like “Millions of stars come into my head welcome home” or mischeviously juxtaposed found snippets, as in “Just say no to family values.” His texts are presented in two formats: roughly dispatched black and white paintings of varying though generally modest scale are hung upon silver walls sporting billboard-sized, uniformly-shaped, graphically-punchy renderings of the same spunky, provocative one liners stencilled in white.

On view through June 12 at 526 West 26th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, Tel 212 243 3335.

Mr. Cohen, editor of artcritical.com, is art critic of the Sun.

DAVID COHEN
DAVID COHEN

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use