UK Police: Bale Will Not Face Charges

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Batman” star Christian Bale will not face charges relating to an alleged assault on his mother and sister at the Dorchester Hotel on July 20, British prosecutors said yesterday.

The country’s Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement that there was insufficient evidence to afford a “realistic prospect of conviction” and ordered the police not to take any further action in the case.

British press and broadcast outlets had reported that Mr. Bale’s mother and sister told police he assaulted them at the hotel a day before attending the European premiere of his film “The Dark Knight.” Bale has denied the accusation.

The Sun tabloid reported that police waited a day to question Mr. Bale to allow the actor time to attend the premiere of the film in London’s Leicester Square. Mr. Bale was questioned for several hours at a police station before being released on bail.

Prosecutors said the decision not to pursue the case was based in part on the feelings of Bale’s mother and sister.