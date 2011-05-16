Unearthly Proportions

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

“Torben Giehler is known for his geometric abstractions, influenced by futuristic universes, and finished with mathematical precision,” according to Leo Koenig, which is showing his fifth solo exhibition. “In a departure from the vibrant color palette and electrified vortex of his previous paintings, these new works extend a Zen-like calm, alchemically fusing the synapses of the human brain to the grids and networks of digitized technology. Giehler’s new work streamlines the frenetic energy of his earlier, chimerical landscapes into more ethereal compositions. They seem to have taken flight, levitating from earth- bound constructs eliciting a constant, pulsating hum.”

Torben Giehler: Lateralus runs through June 18 at Leo Koenig, Inc., 545 West 23rd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-334-9255, leokoenig.com.

Franklin Einspruch is an artist and writer.