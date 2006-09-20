War, Crime, and Truman Capote (Again)

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

It’s mid-term election season, and politics is on the minds of directors and actors in Hollywood. At least the terrorists haven’t won — all the films addressing terrorism and geopolitics are full of pretty, pretty faces.

The summer brought us lots of men in tights and tight suits, and while there may not be many superhero flicks on deck for the fall, there are an influx of films about World War I, organized crime, and the British class system. And of course, Truman Capote.

SEPTEMBER 22

All the King’s Men Sean Penn stars in the adaptation of Robert Penn Warren’s novel of populist governor Huey Long corrupted by politics in Louisiana.

American Hardcore Henry Rollins and company expound on the exploding American hardcore scene of the early 1980s.

Bandidas In answer to teenage male fantasies everywhere, Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek roll in the mud and play with guns in this bank robber flick set in the Old West.

Flyboys James Franco and Martin Henderson star in this World War I biopic of some of the first pilots to get in the air and shoot down the enemy.

Jackass Number Two MTV’s motley crew looks for new and exciting ways to beat themselves up.

Jet Li’s Fearless Jet Li stars in this film exploring the life and times of Huo Yuanjia, the most famous fighter in 20th-century China.

The Science of Sleep Gael García Bernal plays a young man living in Paris who has a bit of trouble keeping his dream life out of his real life.

SEPTEMBER 27

The Last King of Scotland Scottish doctor Nigel Stone (James McAvoy) has a long and difficult relationship with barbaric Ugandan dictator Idi Amin (Forest Whitaker in a career-best performance).

SEPTEMBER 29

The Queen Helen Mirren tries her hand at another Queen Elizabeth. Here she’s dealing with the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death.

The Guardian Kevin Costner braves the water on film again in this Coast Guard flick co-starring Ashton Kutcher.

A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints A recounting of Dito Montiel’s life in Astoria in the 1980s and the saints who got him through it.

School for Scoundrels Jon Heder continues his search for life after “Napoleon Dynamite” with this comedy about a men’s self-confidence class populated by Billy Bob Thornton, David Cross, and Ben Stiller.

OCTOBER 4

Shortbus Director John Cameron Mitchell navigates the fine line between art and on screen orgiastic porn.

..So Goes the Nation This documentary traces the court appeals, lawsuits, and the struggle between the opposing views of the political parties after the voting problems in Ohio during the 2004 election.

OCTOBER 8

49 Up They’ve come a long way since “7 Up.” Michael Apted’s landmark documentary series that checks in with its randomly selected group of Brits every seven years presents its seventh installment.

The Departed Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Sheen, Mark Wahlberg, and Alec Baldwin team up with Martin Scorcese to investigate the intersection of the police force and the Irish mafia in South Boston.

Little Children Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, and Jennifer Connelly star in this adaptation of Tom Perotta’s novel about young married couples and the suburban dystopia.

OCTOBER 13

Copying Beethoven Diane Kruger plays a budding composer working and falling in love with Beethoven (Ed Harris) during the making of his last string quartets.

Driving Lessons Rupert Grint moves away from “Harry Potter” to star in this May-December friendship drama a la “Harold and Maude.”

Infamous Truman Capote’s investigation into the 1959 Kansas murders of the Clutter family lead him to fame and self-aggrandizement, part deux.

Man of the Year For those disappointed that Jon Stewart refuses to run for office, Robin Williams plays a purveyor of fake news who runs for the presidency and wins.

OCTOBER 20

Flags of Our Fathers Clint Eastwood and Steven Spielberg get together for an Iwo Jima drama starring Ryan Phillipe and Jesse Bradford.

Marie Antoinette Sofia Coppola casts Kirsten Dunst as an overprivileged, uneducated princess at the whim of public opinion.

The Prestige Hugh Jackman and Christina Bale play 19th-century magicians dying to learn each other’s secrets.

Running With Scissors Annette Bening and Alec Baldwin play parents doing their best to make sure that Augusten Burroughs (Joseph Cross) grows up as crazy as they are. Adapted from Burroughs’s memoirs.

Killshot Diane Lane and Thomas Jane are a couple in the witness protection program who get discovered by the scary man who now masquerades as Mickey Rourke.

OCTOBER 27

Cruel World Edward Furlong plays a failed reality show contestant who recruits contestants he can kill off on his own show.

Catch a Fire Policeman Tim Robbins and rebel Derrick Luke take on apartheid in South Africa.

NOVEMBER 3

Flushed Away The creators of “Wallace and Grommit” flush a posh animated rat down the toilet and send him on a Nemo style adventure.

Hood of Horror Little Snoop Dogg’s shop of horrors.

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan Sacha Baron Cohen is fast becoming a wanted man in Kazakhstan thanks to this portrayal of a Kazakh journalist of mystery. Here he tours America trying to offend everyone he encounters.

Volver Penelope Cruz goes back to her roots with this Pedro Almodóvar film dealing with sexy single women, dead mothers returned to life, and unmarked graves.

November 10

Babel Brad Pitt and Cate Blanchett play an American couple who get stuck in the eye of a global terrorism storm.

F— Comedians, celebrities, and even some politicians explore the appeal of the world’s most oft-used expletive.

Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus Nicole Kidman plays Diane Arbus in this fictionalized biography of the iconic photographer.

A Good Year Investment expert Max Skinner (Russell Crowe) moves to Provence, falls in love.

Harsh Times Christian Bale remakes his “American Psycho” character as an agent at the Department of Homeland Security.

Stranger Than Fiction Emma Thompson plays a novelist trying her best to kill off Will Ferrell.

NOVEMBER 17

Bobby Emilio Estevez directs a starstudded cast in a re-creation of the day Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in Los Angeles.

Candy Heath Leger and Abbie Cornish share a love for poetry, each other, and heroin.

Casino Royale A new day, a new Bond, an old story. Daniel Craig puts on the tux and heads to Madagascar in Agent 007’s first ever mission — before he had the license to kill.

Come Early Morning Ashley Judd as a Southern woman dealing with her demons in a film written and directed by actress Joey Lauren Adams.

The Piano Tuner of Earthquakes A dark fairytale from the Quay brothers about an opera singer murdered onstage.

Fast Food Nation Don Henderson (Greg Kinnear) learns the hard way why no one knows what’s in fast food.

For Your Consideration Mockumentarian Christopher Guest trains his eye on the Hollywood awards circuit.

Happy Feet Jumping on the penguin popularity bandwagon, Nicole Kidman and Elijah Wood voice this love story between two cuddly floppers in Antarctica.

The Hoax Lasse Hallström’s examination of fraudulent Howard Hughes biographer Clifford Irving.

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny Jack Black hits the big screen with longtime cohort Kyle Gass in the role he was born to play.

NOVEMBER 27

Déjà Vu Denzel Washington and Jim Caviezel star in this thriller where clues and events repeat themselves repeat themselves.

The Fountain Hugh Jackman continues his apparent fascination with time traveling love stories. We hope with better result than “Kate and Leopold.” Rachel Weisz costars.

The History Boys English prep school drama moves from Broadway to the big screen, with a cast of unkown faces leading the charge.