Warner Bros. Sues Bollywood ‘Hari Puttar’

Bollywood producers set to release a film called “Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors” are working to fend off a lawsuit filed by Warner Bros. that claims the movie title hews too closely to their mega-famous boy-wizard franchise.

While Bollywood films often borrow liberally from Western movies, producers of “Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors” say their movie bears no resemblance to any film in the “Harry Potter” series.

“There is absolutely nothing to link ‘Hari Puttar’ with ‘Harry Potter,'” the chief executive officer of Mumbai-based production company Mirchi Movies, Munish Purii, said. Hari is a common name in India and puttar is Punabji for son, he said.

The film is not a tale of wizard spells or flying broomsticks, but rather a story of an Indian boy, left home alone, who fights off burglars when his parents go away on vacation — a plot more reminiscent of the film “Home Alone,” starring Macaulay Culkin.

Warner Bros. is seeking an injunction against the film, which is set for release September 12. Hearings began Monday and the next is scheduled for September 2.

A Warner Bros. spokeswoman, Deborah Lincoln, confirmed that the company has filed a lawsuit against the producers of “Hari Puttar.”

“Warner Bros. values and protects intellectual property rights. However, it is our policy not to discuss publicly the details of any ongoing litigation,” Ms. Lincoln said in an e-mail to the Associated Press.