“White Christmas’ To Open November 23

Christmas arrives ahead of Thanksgiving on Broadway this season.

“Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” has announced it will officially open November 23 — four days before Thanksgiving. Preview performances for the stage version of Berlin’s celluloid classic begin November 14 at the Marquis Theatre.

No word yet on who will be in the cast, but the production will be directed by Walter Bobbie. “White Christmas” features a book by David Ives, who adapted Mark Twain’s farce “Is He Dead?” for Broadway last season.

The plot concerns two good buddies who go to a Vermont inn to stage a holiday show and find romance. And the Berlin songs, besides the title number, will include “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep,” “I Love a Piano,” and “How Deep Is the Ocean.”