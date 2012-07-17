This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

One usually associates the name of Wolf Kahn with New England landscapes, but his economically painterly treatment suits the urban fabric as ably. Ameringer McEnery Yohe has put together a show of his New York images to prove it.

“The City as Landscape offers a glimpse into Wolf Kahn’s New York,” says the gallery. “In the city of New York and in the woods of Vermont, Kahn has spent his life rendering the essence of the landscape of the places he calls home. Kahn captures his New York experience and shares this imagery with us in the mediums of oil and pastel, where skyscrapers and buildings dominate the skyline rather than trees. He presents the landscapes and the landmarks of the city as seen from the windows of his studio and viewed while perusing his neighborhood on daily walks. In these particular works, Kahn conjures the beauty, charm and grandeur of New York.”

“I owe a great debt to the Impressionists, but an equal one to early American modernists,” says Kahn. “The breadth of these influences may be due to my European origins. However, inspiration comes even more from the changes in seasons, the hours in the day, and one’s available enthusiasm.”

“Wolf Kahn: The City as Landscape” runs through August 17 at Ameringer McEnery Yohe, 525 West 22nd Street, between 10th and 11th avenues, 212-445-0051, amy-nyc.com.

Franklin Einspruch is the art critic for The New York Sun. He blogs at Artblog.net.