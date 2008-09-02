Woodstock Film Fest To Fête Kevin Smith

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Writer-director Kevin Smith of “Clerks” and “Dogma” fame will be honored at this year’s Woodstock Film Festival.

Mr. Smith will receive the Honorary Maverick Award during the ninth annual festival at this famous Hudson Valley arts colony, held October 1-5. Festival officials say Mr. Smith “has tweaked the noses of the Establishment and expanded the bounds of propriety in a singularly brilliant and irreverent way.”

Mr. Smith’s upcoming movie, “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” will be shown on the closing night of the festival. The movie stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks as friends who shoot their own skin flick to escape financial disaster.

The festival will feature more than 150 films, including the American premiere of “Pride and Glory,” a police drama starring Colin Farrell and Edward Norton.