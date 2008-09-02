The New York Sun

Join
National

Woodstock Film Fest To Fête Kevin Smith

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Writer-director Kevin Smith of “Clerks” and “Dogma” fame will be honored at this year’s Woodstock Film Festival.

Mr. Smith will receive the Honorary Maverick Award during the ninth annual festival at this famous Hudson Valley arts colony, held October 1-5. Festival officials say Mr. Smith “has tweaked the noses of the Establishment and expanded the bounds of propriety in a singularly brilliant and irreverent way.”

Mr. Smith’s upcoming movie, “Zack and Miri Make a Porno,” will be shown on the closing night of the festival. The movie stars Seth Rogen and Elizabeth Banks as friends who shoot their own skin flick to escape financial disaster.

The festival will feature more than 150 films, including the American premiere of “Pride and Glory,” a police drama starring Colin Farrell and Edward Norton.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use