As Biden Teeters, Democrats Need the Courage of Hugh Scott, the Republican Who Encouraged Nixon To Resign

‘I can imagine if it were such a person like that, it has to be someone from his family,’ one analyst says.

President Nixon waves goodbye from the steps of his helicopter outside the White House on August 9, 1974. AP/Chick Harrity
Hours after President Biden’s feeble debate performance Thursday night that left voters across the country stunned, two of Pennsylvania’s most powerful Democrats, Governor Shapiro and Senator Fetterman, pushed back against calls for Mr. Biden to step down from his reelection campaign.

Mr. Shapiro appeared on MSNBC and CNN and was repeatedly asked if he thought Mr. Biden should step aside. He admitted that Mr. Biden had a bad debate, but given the possibility of a second term for President Trump, Mr. Shapiro said the stakes are too high for Mr. Biden to step aside.

Mr. Fetterman admonished Democrats on X more bluntly, telling them to “chill the f*** out” and saying he “refused to join the Democratic vultures on Biden’s shoulder after the debate.” Also: “No one knows more than me that a rough debate is not the sum total of the person and their record.”

Both Messrs. Shapiro and Fetterman, known individually for their straight talk and not pulling any punches, are not following the admirable example of a former U.S. senator from Pennsylvania, Republican Hugh Scott, a one-time Senate minority leader.

Hugh Scott Artist/Maker Chestine (Chris) L. Owen ( 1920 - 2011 ) Date 1981 Medium Oil on canvas Dimensions h. 49 x w. 36 in. (h. 124.46 x w. 91.44 cm) Credit Line U.S. Senate Collection
Chestine Owen, portrait of Hugh Scott, 1981, oil on canvas, 49″ x 36″. U.S. Senate Collection

In 1974, Scott and two other Republican leaders had the courage to visit the embattled president, Richard Nixon, to tell him the Watergate scandal made impeachment imminent and that he should resign.

Nixon announced his resignation the next day.

A former 2016 Trump campaign adviser, David Urban, a western Pennsylvania native, said you cannot tell voters to deny what they saw with their own eyes last night.

“People just cannot unsee what happened right in front of them,” said Mr. Urban, a CNN contributor who was at the debate Thursday night in Atlanta.

President Gerald Ford reads a proclamation in the White House on Sept. 8, 1974 granting former president Richard Nixon "a full, free and absolute pardon" for all "offenses against the United States" during the period of his presidency.
President Ford on September 8, 1974 granting President Nixon ‘a full, free and absolute pardon.’ AP

“I don’t think there is anyone with the political courage that Hugh Scott had to step forward to tell Biden it is time go,” he said, adding, “I can imagine if it were such a person like that, it has to be someone from his family.”

The president’s wife, Jill Biden, showed no signs of doing that when she took the stage with the president after the debate in front of supporters, gushing, “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question.”

Youngstown State University political science professor Paul Sracic said no Hugh Scott has stepped up because at least Nixon had someone palatable to both the president’s party and the general public as his vice president.

“The difference here is there’s no [Vice President] Gerald Ford,” Sracic explained. “There’s nobody. They don’t know who’s waiting in the wings who can actually defeat Trump.”

Ms. Zito is a CNN political analyst, and a staff reporter and columnist for the Washington Examiner. She reaches the Everyman and Everywoman through shoe-leather journalism, traveling from Main Street to the beltway and all places in between.

