As Courtroom Appearances by the GOP Nominee Multiply, Legal Bills Weigh Down Trump’s Political Operation

In February, President Trump’s leadership PAC spent more money than it raised, owing mostly to legal bills.

With the race for the presidency ramping up, President Trump’s legal bills are outpacing his fundraising abilities, despite recent judgements against the former president.

New Federal Elections Commission filings disclose that Mr. Trump’s leadership committee, the Save America PAC, spent some $5.34 million on attorney Alina Habba’s law firm.

At the beginning of the latest filing period, the committee had nearly $6.3 million in cash on hand. At the end of February, however, it had just more than $4 million.

Ms. Habba’s firm, Habba Madaio and Associates LLP has taken on a central role in some of Mr. Trump’s legal battles, particularly in the second defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll and the civil fraud case brought against the former president for inflating and deflating the value of his properties to obtain better loans.

Although a fuller picture of the financial situation of Mr. Trump’s political operation is not yet available — the relevant committees are only required to file quarterly reports — the news comes at a moment where it looks like the former president might be strapped for cash.

In January, Mr. Trump’s two main fundraising committees spent more than they had raised and the Republican nominee’s fundraising was trailing behind President Biden’s.

At the same time, Mr. Trump moved to install new leadership at the Republican National Committee, including his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, in the hopes of getting the committee to pay some of Mr. Trump’s legal bills.

Also in Wednesday’s filings Mr. Biden’s campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and the president joint fundraising committees announced they had raked in some $53 million in February, leaving the committees with $155 million to put towards the re-election effort.