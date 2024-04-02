As National Debt Skyrockets by Trillions, It Turns Out That Democrats Care Considerably Less Than Republicans

The four American presidents in the 21st century are responsible for 70 percent of America’s national debt, which is the highest in the world.

America’s national debt is skyrocketing to historic levels, as the partisan divide over how much voters care about the issue is greater than ever.

The four American presidents so far in the 21st century are responsible for 70 percent of the national debt, according to a new analysis of federal budget data. That’s $18.7 trillion in new debt, which generated an additional $7.5 trillion in interest, out of $37.1 trillion in total — the highest national debt in the world. America’s first 42 Presidents, meanwhile, recorded less than that, just 30 percent of the national debt.

National debt is a responsibility shared by both of the presidential candidates, yet it’s much more of a concern for Republicans than Democrats. The largest partisan gap in Gallup’s March poll is not immigration, inflation, or the economy, but “federal spending and the budget deficit” — 79 percent of Republicans say they care “a great deal about it,” while only 30 percent of Democrats do.

“Overspending is a bipartisan problem,” a founding partner, Bruce Mehlman, of the lobbying firm, Mehlman Consulting, who analyzed data from the congressional budget office and the federal reserve to make the report, tells the Sun. He served as assistant secretary of commerce for technology policy under President Bush. “Both the two republicans and two democrats in the 21st century have red ink on their hands.”

Mr. Mehlman points to the policies put in place after the Clinton administration, which saw the global war on terror, the Great Recession, the Covid pandemic, the Ukraine war, and new technologies. These challenges have prompted politicians across the aisle to increase feeder spending and decrease taxes, growing the budget deficit.

Presidents Trump and Biden account for roughly a third of the total debt, or $12.4 trillion, Mr. Mehlman reports. More data are needed, he says, to decipher which president spent more during their administration.

“Unsustainable” is how many research institutions describe the current debt levels. Penn Wharton asserts that financial markets cannot sustain more than the next two decades of the deficits that are expected to accumulate under current U.S. fiscal policy.

This quickly mounting debt load, economists warn, could strain economic growth, halt government spending on critical programs, and raise the chances of a financial crisis.

Do voters care? The federal deficit is not poised to be a driving political issue for voters, recent Gallup polling discloses. Immigration, inflation, and abortion, which draw stark lines of opinion and responsibility, are deemed the most important issues facing the country today.

Federal debt will be inherited by the next generation — yet young voters seem to care less about participating in the political process today. They are less likely to vote in 2024 than they did in 2020, according to a poll by Harvard’s Institute of Politics.

The drop is expected to hit 49 percent of young Americans, from 57 percent. Driving that disinterest, pollsters say, is dissatisfaction with Messrs. Biden and Trump.