As Tech-Savvy and Ruthless Mexican Cartels Grow More Sophisticated, the Trump Administration Presses the Fight

‘This isn’t just a drug war anymore — it’s a hybrid criminal insurgency spreading across the hemisphere,’ one expert says.

Two mutilated bodies hung from a Ciudad Juárez overpass on June 13, marked by a cartel’s brutal warning labeling them “crystal dealers” stealing fuel. This was among seven killings that night, underscoring the rising cartel violence despite intensified United States and Mexico government crackdowns.

“Violence in regions like Juárez, Guanajuato, and Tamaulipas has escalated markedly in 2025,” retired assistant special agent at the Drug Enforcement Administration, Wesley Tabor, tells The New York Sun.

“Guanajuato remains a flashpoint where Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) is no longer just fighting rival groups — it’s attacking municipal governments and police commanders. In Tamaulipas, Gulf Cartel remnants and breakaway cells are engaging in paramilitary-style ambushes and coordinated highway blockades.”

He also underscored another “concerning” trend: as cross-border drug smuggling becomes more difficult due to increased United States interdiction, “cartels are turning more aggressively to kidnappings for ransom and forced labor, especially targeting migrants.”

Since beginning his second term, President Trump has launched a sweeping crackdown on Mexican cartels, declaring them not just criminal syndicates but also foreign terrorist organizations.

This designation — applied to groups like the Sinaloa cartel, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, better known as CJNG, and the Gulf Cartel — has allowed the United States to deploy expanded legal tools, such as asset freezes, travel bans and enhanced surveillance.

Attorney General Bondi told reporters on Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision halting judges’ orders blocking the president’s executive orders would help in the administration’s efforts against the cartels.

“TDA (Tren de Aragua) has been a huge terror to our country, as well as MS 13, as well as the Sinaola cartel,” she said. “No longer, no longer.”

Intelligence-sharing with Mexican counterparts has also increased, while United States agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security have received boosted funding to dismantle trafficking networks and target cartel leadership.

“The cartels are adapting and continuing to diversify their criminal activities in response to enhanced U.S. pressure and enforcement actions, with increases in kidnapping, migrant extortion, and oil theft,” the president of security and intelligence firm The Ulysses Group, Andrew Lewis, tells the Sun.

The violence continues to wreak havoc.

On June 22, authorities and volunteers found 60 bodies — including more than 10 infants and women — in a mass grave linked to years of forensic mishandling in Mexico. On May 27, 17 bodies were uncovered in Guanajuato amid ongoing cartel wars, with the state recording over 3,000 homicides in 2024. Three days later, in Reynosa, five charred bodies of kidnapped musicians were found, with arrests made.

Civil groups now risk their lives searching for the disappeared as Mexico faces a deepening security crisis — over 480,000 have been killed, and 30 vanish daily since 2006.

Cartels Evolving

The ongoing scourge of violence shows that cartels, undeterred by global scrutiny, are aggressively seeking new lifelines to recover lost revenue amid the Trump administration’s clampdown on fentanyl and human trafficking across the United States border.

“Cartels are pivoting, not retreating. The FTO designations and asset freezes have prompted a rapid tactical change. Leadership is fragmenting into semi-autonomous regional commanders who are harder to track and replace quickly when targeted,” Mr. Tabor explained.

“They’re using crypto laundering, straw businesses, and third-country facilitators in places like Panama and the Dominican Republic. More ominously, the groups are mimicking insurgent behavior — spreading propaganda, intimidating media, and using drones and IEDs.”

He also noted that, as pressure mounts on the border, “traffickers redirect maritime operations to the Gulf Coast, Puerto Rico, and the Lesser Antilles.”

“There’s growing evidence that CJNG and Sinaloa factions are exploiting Caribbean routes — sometimes in collaboration with Dominican and Venezuelan networks — to bypass U.S. radar coverage in the desert southwest,” Mr. Tabor said.

Latin America Research Professor at the United States Army War College, Evan Ellis, emphasized that cartel violence has “evolved” this year, noting that “there has also been some uptick in violence related to human trafficking and other types of crime in southern states.”

“The Sinaloa cartel has tried to increase control over fentanyl labs in Sinaloa state, although this was arguably as much about quality control and trying to avoid a price fall from overproduction versus responding to the United States,” he tells the Sun.

As sanctions and border security tighten, cartels have also shifted to decentralized, tech-savvy operations. They now produce synthetic drugs in smaller, mobile labs and use scattered cells with shell companies and China-based brokers for chemicals. Smuggling tactics include the use of tunnels, semi-submersibles, shipping containers, and continuing to recruit younger and younger American citizens, experts say.

Despite rising pressure, many syndicates remain defiant, forging fluid alliances with local gangs and United States street networks to maintain dominance across both sides of the border. In short, Trump’s crackdown has disrupted old models — yet forced cartels to become leaner, more violent, and more innovative than ever before.

Latest in the Trump Crackdown

As cartels increase their use of technology, the Mexican Government and the Trump administration are intensifying their own technological efforts. The United States has increased border surveillance with drones and satellites in cartel-heavy areas like Tamaulipas and Michoacán.

Treasury sanctions target cartel-linked businesses to cut off their finances. Diplomatically, Washington is pressuring Mexico to extradite cartel leaders and tackle local corruption, warning it may act unilaterally if Mexico fails to respond.

On Wednesday, the Trump administration barred United States banks from conducting transactions with three Mexican financial institutions suspected of laundering money for drug cartels.

The sanctions — marking the first use of the Fentanyl Sanctions Act and the FEND Off Fentanyl Act — targeted CIBanco, Intercam Banco, and Vector Casa de Bolsa, which together manage around $22 billion in assets, according to the Treasury Department.

“Cartels have exploited Mexico-based financial institutions to move money, enabling the vicious fentanyl supply chain that has poisoned countless Americans,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posted on X.

On June 5, the United States Treasury imposed sanctions on five CJNG leaders, including cartel boss Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes and commander Ricardo Ruiz Velasco — the latter named as the prime suspect in the May 2025 murder of Mexican influencer Valeria Marquez, who was gunned down while livestreaming from a Zapopan beauty salon.

The Treasury cited the case as emblematic of Mexico’s rising femicide, accusing CJNG of using gender-based killings as a tool of intimidation.

Just days later, on June 9, the administration expanded its crackdown to the Sinaloa Cartel, sanctioning Archivaldo Iván Guzmán and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán, fugitive sons of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and leaders of the cartel’s violent Los Chapitos faction. The United States also offered a $10 million reward for their capture.

In an advisory this month, the State Department cautioned Americans to avoid travel to at least six Mexican states, including Michoacán, Tamaulipas, and Sinaloa, due to high levels of violence and limited emergency services.

The state of Chihuahua, where recent kidnappings occurred, was placed under a “reconsider travel” alert — United States government employees from traveling between cities after dark or using anything other than approved transport like registered taxis or Uber.

Yet, given the fragmented and decentralized nature of cartel operations today, are United States enforcement tools like sanctions, rewards, warnings and drone surveillance still effective deterrents?

“They’re partially effective but increasingly outpaced,” said Mr. Tabor. “Sanctions and rewards do disrupt top-tier leadership and incentivize defections, but they don’t cripple operations. Today’s cartels are franchise networks.”

What’s Next?

Washington, however, is likely just getting started in addressing the challenges posed by the southern border threat.

“The Trump administration appears to be firmly in the intelligence collection phase, as evidenced by ongoing CIA drone operations inside Mexico and direct intelligence requests from some of our government clients for intelligence on illicit activities in Mexico,” Mr. Lewis explained.

“I would say we are in phase zero right now with U.S. forces working to shape the environment by mapping out the networks and their vulnerabilities before more assertive operational actions might be authorized.”

According to Mr. Tabor, the United States government should now embed intelligence agents within Mexican task forces to target cartel command hubs, fentanyl labs, and high-kidnapping corridors. He urges expanded maritime surveillance in the Atlantic and Caribbean, where traffickers are shifting routes, and tighter inspections at Gulf Coast ports using advanced scanning tech.

“This isn’t just a drug war anymore — it’s a hybrid criminal insurgency spreading across the hemisphere,” Mr. Tabor said. “The window for surgical disruption is closing fast. This will likely bleed over the border into the U.S., more now than ever in our history.”

Mr. Ellis contended that while “increased extraditions by the (Mexican President) Sheinbaum administration to the United States and the stepped-up enforcement against cartel leaders and bosses has been helpful at the margins,” the buck ultimately stops with Mexico City.

“U.S actions have arguably been most effective in detaining or deporting cartel representatives in the U.S. U.S support to Mexican security forces, including published drone flights and other information, has also arguably been helpful at the margins,” he added.

“But in the end, success in the fight depends almost entirely on effective action by the Mexican government, addressing problems of deeply entrenched corruption and other issues within Mexican institutions.”

Transparency International ranks Mexico as the 140th most corrupt nation out of 180. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration did not respond to a request for comment.