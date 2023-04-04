As the 2024 Election Approaches, Look to the Mountains

It’s early in the presidential election cycle, but not too early, either, to venture a first, speculative thought — that 2024 might turn out to be the Psalm 121 election. That is the psalm that the governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, mentioned a few days ago, in remarks at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

The governor of the Old Dominion was explaining why he and his wife Suzanne are donating to the Good News Jail & Prison Ministry the salary he earned as governor in the first three months of the year. “I’m inspired in the mornings with my favorite psalm, Psalm 121,” Mr. Youngkin said. He added that “we all need help, and most days I feel like I need more than my fair share.”

The verses of the psalm that Mr. Youngkin cited were the first two: “I turn my eyes to the mountains; from where will my help come? My help comes from the Lord, maker of heaven and earth.” Regardless of whether Mr. Youngkin winds up entering the race, the way the rest of the Republican presidential field is shaping up, there’s a strong likelihood that religious themes will play an important part.

Asa Hutchinson is a two-term governor of Arkansas, and, like Mr. Youngkin, a basketball player. In February, in remarks at his alma mater, Bob Jones University, Mr. Hutchinson said that while serving in the Department of Homeland Security during the George W. Bush years, he was often asked how he could sleep while having the responsibility of protecting America from a terrorist attack.

“I believe in God, who reigns in the affairs of men,” the governor replied, “and he is providential over everything that happens. And I do my best, I work hard at it, but God is in control.”

Mr. Hutchinson went on to explain, “You understand humility.” He spoke of what he called “servant-leadership,” of the importance of “civil discourse and respect for those you disagree with,” and of “bringing out the best of America and not appealing to our worst instincts.” Donald Trump wasn’t mentioned, but the contrast was clear.

The humility applies not only to the role of the politician, but to the role of the state. As Mr. Hutchinson put it, “The church is more powerful than the government. And so when we want to make a difference in our culture, the government is not usually the best answer.”

If not from Messrs. Youngkin or Hutchinson, the religious themes on the Republican side in 2024 may come from Vice President Pence, whose recent memoir is titled “So Help Me God,” and who, in explaining his actions in the closing days of the Trump administration, has said, “Psalm 15 says he who keeps his oath even when it hurts.”

Outside the Republican Party, religious themes might also come in a presidential campaign by Senator Manchin of West Virginia. Mr. Manchin’s Senate website features an article headlined, “Deep Faith Long a Big Part of Manchin’s Life.” It quotes the senator to the effect that, “When you see a strong community, you see a faith-based society. They will partner up and fill in the gaps. Government can’t start up and run all the social programs that are needed. Faith-based communities can still reach them.”

Senator Sinema, a graduate of Brigham Young University, has warned against “politicians using religion as a tool to divide people.” She’s also noted, though, that, as in the Civil Rights movement, religion can help bring people together.

For a glimpse of that unifying potential, watch Neshama Carlebach, the daughter of an Orthodox rabbi, appearing in a Reform synagogue at Manhattan, alongside the Green Pastures Baptist Church Choir, singing those lines from Psalm 121. Turn aside all those polls showing declines in American belief in God, in church membership, and in religious service attendance. Look, instead, to the mountains. Psalm 121 is, after all, a song of ascents.