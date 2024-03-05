As the Wheels Come Off the Biden Administration, the Incumbent’s Reelection Strategy Relies on Prosecuting Trump

The prosecutions, though, are starting to collapse or face indefinite deferral — and it is too late for the Democrats to primary in new nominees.

As has been predicted in this space and elsewhere many times over the last year, all the wheels are now coming off the Biden administration. Most Americans recognize that they were better off under President Trump and that all major policy areas were in better hands with Mr. Trump.

The Democratic reelection strategy has come down to a shower of politically inspired criminal indictments of almost no plausible legal merit. Support for Mr. Trump has grown as the numbers of people appalled by this perversion of the criminal justice system steadily increases and Trump-haters become less fervent and less numerous as the Biden failures hemorrhage.

Now the fake prosecutions are starting to collapse or face indefinite deferral. It is too late for the Democrats to primary in new nominees. Unless Mr. Biden and Vice President Harris can be induced not to seek reelection, they can only be removed at the convention by what would prove a divisive process that would leave new-fledged candidates on top of a chronically divided party trying to defend the indefensible record of the last three years.

The Biden administration was put together like a Lego set of ill-fitting pieces by the senior Democratic strategists in 2020. They were astounded at their inability to destroy Mr. Trump with the fraud of Trump-Russian collusion in the 2016 election and the desperate impeachment over an unexceptionable conversation that President Trump had with President Zelensky in which he asked for the facts of the Biden family’s financial activities in Ukraine without trying to extract a pre-cooked condemnation of the Bidens.

The country was prosperous, Mr. Trump was systematically reducing the influx of illegal immigration, there were 750,000 more jobs to be filled than unemployed people, minimal inflation, reduced taxes for 83 percent of American taxpayers, an end to oil imports, the beginning of the end of Communist China’s systematic piracy in international trade and of general freeloading in the Western alliance. In the summer of 2019 Trump looked well-placed to be reelected.

Then, for Donald Trump, fortune fled, for a time. With the onset of Covid in early 2020 Mr. Trump was first accused of racism by suspending direct flights from Communist China to the United States and referring to the problem as being a Chinese virus. Then for approximately a week there was the solidarity of crisis and all Americans were in this together.

Then there arose an unholy clamor in the rabidly partisan (Democratic) national political press that Mr. Trump was “anti-science” if he did not demand that all schools and places of business be shut down indefinitely. Mr. Trump earned the thanks even of political opponents like Governors Newsom of California and Cuomo of New York for the efficiency of his response.

Mr. Trump accelerated the development of a vaccine by years, undoubtedly saving the lives of millions. Even so, Mr. Trump was blamed for the shutdowns, and he was depicted as the Herbert Hoover of the 21st century even though vast amounts of compensation were paid out to financial victims of the Covid shutdown.

Mr. Trump fought on indomitably and the Democrats had the problem that they reckoned that their leading candidate, Senator Sanders, was too socialistic and pacifistic in international affairs to be elected. So they contrived the wheeze of retrieving Mr. Biden from the electoral junk-heap where he was left after coming fifth with only 11 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, and parachuting him in as nominee over Mr. Sanders, the equally far-left Senator Warren, the unfeasibly glib Jack-in-the-Box-former small-town mayor, Pete Buttigieg, and Minnesota’s laborious senator, Amy Klobuchar.

The former New York City mayor, the centi-billionaire Michael Bloomberg, saw no one credible seeking the Democratic nomination and decided to do it himself. He spent $937 million to collect five delegates from American Samoa. Mr. Biden was imposed upon an unenthusiastic party and the Sanders faction was placated by the official adoption of practically their entire far-left platform.

A “summer of love” the Democratic media called “peaceful protests” was indulged by many Democratically governed cities following the shocking and videotaped death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police. Arsonists, vandals, and thieves did more than two billion dollars of damage, hundreds of police were injured and approximately 45 people died but the Democratic media monopoly called it Trump chaos.

Mr. Trump was outspent two to one, and fought the virulent hostility of almost all the national press. Mr. Biden did not campaign but instead bumbled his way through occasional teleprompter statements from his basement in Delaware, ostensibly because of the Covid threat. Mr. Trump ignored Covid and spoke to large crowds all over the country. Mr. Biden led in the polls, but everyone knew that Mr. Trump could, as in 2016, win with fewer votes than his chief opponent; (the Democrats win California and New York by almost four million more votes than the Republicans’ margin in Texas, Florida, and Ohio, which have about the same number of electoral votes).

Mr. Trump appeared to have won at the end of election night. The Democrats played their final card and millions of ballots from among the 81 million unsolicited ballots sent out to largely obsolete voters’ lists under special Covid election rules, and which could not be verified and were not subject to any process of scrutinization and were cast mainly in drop-boxes, some of them provided by the generosity of rich Democratic supporters like Mark Zuckerberg, enabled Biden to squeak out an apparent victory. He benefited from the determination of the American judiciary not to touch the apparent verdict of a presidential election.

Mr. Trump had absolutely nothing to do with the trespass and vandalism that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 but his enemies leapt upon this as an attempted “insurrection,” have detained hundreds of people without trial for years, and even with all the rigors of the scandalous plea-bargain system available to them, have failed to link any of the legal wrongdoing on that occasion to Mr. Trump or anyone close to him.

Still, the fervent Trump-haters believed that they had buried the ogre and that he would not be heard from again. As his popularity persisted in Republican ranks, many formerly Republican commentators urged the party to show some backbone-to cease to be intimidated by the Trump phenomenon and complete his political obsequies. The consistent majority of Republicans, though, believe that Mr. Trump’s reelection was stolen, and Mr. Trump is enjoying the most lop-sided supposedly contested nomination since Herbert Hoover in 1928.

As the Biden administration has faltered in inflation, tax increases, profligate spending, foreign embarrassment, the hobbling of American industry and sharp cost-of-living increases caused by the regime’s fixation on a doomsday climate change scenario, skyrocketing crime rates, and an inflow of eight million to ten million illegal immigrants, support for it is evaporating, Like hyper-active sorcerers too scheming for their own good, the Democratic strategists who fabricated Mr. Biden are being exposed; Trump-hate is all they have left and it isn’t working: Mr. Trump isn’t an ogre now, he is an underdog fighting for his rights.

If this trend continues, it will be an uplifting demonstration of the inherent strength of democracy and of the people’s refusal to tolerate political abuse of the justice system. So atrophied is that system that the nauseating platitude “No one is above the law” now means that there is no one who is immune to an illegal perversion of the power to prosecute. It will not be the least of Mr. Trump’s achievements if he can restore the respectability of the American criminal justice system. His victory has almost become a moral imperative.