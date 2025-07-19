Astronomer CEO Is Placed on Leave Following Coldplay KissCam Canoodle

A company statement says the board of directors has initiated a formal investigation and “will have additional details to share very shortly.’

The technology company Astronomer says its board of directors has suspended Andy Byron and launched a formal investigation after the company’s CEO was caught on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert intimately engaging with a senior employee.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the New York-based company said in a social media post. “The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

The company confirmed that Mr. Byron has been placed on leave as investigations proceed and said co-founder Pete DeJoy, the chief product officer, will act as interim CEO. Astronomer did not comment on the employment status of the woman identified in the viral video, Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief of human resources.

The video surfaced during Coldplay’s performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night. Lead singer Chris Martin had asked cameras to highlight audience members as part of a segment called the “Jumbotron Song,” in which he improvises lyrics about the people shown onscreen.

The footage captured a man, later identified as Mr. Byron, wrapping his arms around a woman, identified by some media outlets as Ms. Cabot. Appearing surprised by their appearance on the giant screen, the couple seemed flustered, with the woman covering her face while the man ducked out of view. The public display prompted Mr. Martin to quip, “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Astronomer, a billion-dollar, privately held company specializing in workflow management software, has been under public scrutiny since the video went viral. Both Mr. Byron and Ms. Cabot appeared to have deactivated their LinkedIn profiles as of Friday afternoon.

Ms. Cabot is married to Privateer Rum owner Andrew Cabot and has two young children, according to a Facebook post from May 2024, the New York Post reports. Mr. Byron is also married, although his wife recently removed his last name from her Facebook profile before deleting her page altogether.

Mr. Byron had gushed over Ms. Cabot when she joined the company last year, saying, “Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory.”

Ms. Cabot herself had emphasized fostering a collaborative company culture, explaining her approach to human resources in the same release. “I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources. The real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy,” she said.

“I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here,” Ms. Cabot added.