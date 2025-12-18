Australian Police Arrest Seven Men After Ramming Car, Firing Rubber Bullets in Probe of Potential Terror Attack

New South Wales Police say the men are assisting with inquiries; no charges have been announced.

Police in Australia have thwarted what may have been a new terror attack at Bondi Beach, arresting seven men after ramming one of their cars to the side of the road.

On Thursday evening, a tactical police unit in an unmarked Toyota LandCruiser intentionally slammed into a white Hyundai hatchback in Liverpool, New South Wales. The officers in the vehicle were heavily armed and unleashed a hail of rubber bullets onto the suspects, according to a report from Sky News Australia.

According to local media, the car was occupied by multiple men who had departed from Melbourne and were heading toward Bondi Beach. A second car was then stopped and additional men were detained, according to the Telegraph.



“Tactical Operations police responded to information received that a violent act was possibly being planned,” officials for the New South Wales Police said in a statement. “Police subsequently intercepted two cars as part of the investigation. As investigations continue, seven men are assisting police with their inquiries.”

“At this point in time, police have not identified any connection to the current police investigation of the Bondi terror attack.”

In footage circulating online, two of the men were seen being detained on the side of the road with their faces down on the pavement and several others were on their knees with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

It is unclear whether the men were a threat to the public or why they were headed towards Bondi Beach.

One witness told News.com.au that it was “frightening to see so many police with huge weapons in the area.”

“This is not something you see every day but it’s even more chilling right now. When will it end?”

The operation follows a deadly attack in the coastal Australian town during the first night of Hanukkah. Authorities said that attack, in which 15 people were killed and another 40 injured, was inspired by ISIS.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese subsequently vowed to “take immediate action” on gun control and called for “strong, decisive, and focused action.”

One proposed measure to strengthen the country’s already tough gun laws would restrict the purchase of firearms to Australian citizens.