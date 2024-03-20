Author Peter Schweizer Ties ‘Unprecedented’ Corruption in the Biden Family to Millions in Chinese Bribes

‘We have not seen anything like this in American history,’ the author tells the Sun’s publisher.

The scale and scope of corruption in the Biden family is “unprecedented,” the New York Times bestselling author Peter Schweizer said in conversation with The New York Sun’s publisher, Dovid Efune, in an evening with Founder members of the Sun. Mr. Schweizer suggests it’s raising the risk of even more foreign dealings between Washington and Beijing.

President Biden’s money machine is not your average political corruption scandal, Mr. Schweizer contends. He contrasts it to the charging of Senator Menendez with receiving bribes in the form of a few gold bars and a luxury car. The senator has pleaded not guilty to the accusations.

The Biden family’s corruption, as Mr. Schweizer sees it, involves tens of millions of dollars being funneled to Mr. Biden from America’s chief adversaries on the global stage. Emails and bank transfers disclosed on Hunter Biden’s laptop give Mr. Schweizer reason to believe the family has received $31 million from Chinese businesses alone.

“That’s new in the annals of corruption,” Mr. Schweizer asserts. “We have not seen anything like this in American history.” Enough people are now aware of the Biden family’s years of corrupt acts, he says, that any ongoing dealings in the White House will have to be extraordinarily subtle and harder to detect. The story is told in Mr. Schweizer’s latest book, “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans.”

Hunter Biden has denied charges that his father participated in or benefited financially from his business dealings. The president, too, has denied involvement with his son’s business. Hunter Biden was defiant during his Congressional testimony early in March amid questioning from Republican lawmakers over whether his work with clients in Ukraine, China, Romania, and other countries involved influence-peddling by the president, particularly in the years when he was vice president.

Mr. Schweizer’s claims are echoed in the investigation by the House Oversight Committee, which argues that Hunter Biden’s deposition confirms that his father lied about attending meetings with foreign business associates who allegedly funneled millions to the family. Congressman James Comer, the chairman of the committee, said in a recent statement that “the American people demand the truth and accountability for the Bidens’ corruption.”

“Unrestricted warfare” is what Beijing calls its strategy of seizing American lives without engaging in physical combat, Mr. Schweizer says. It means “nothing is off the table.” One example is drug warfare, in which Mexican cartels, rather than Chinese operations, take the blame for America’s fentanyl crisis. Mr. Schweizer calls it “murder with a borrowed knife.”

“Disintegration warfare,” Mr. Schweizer reckons, is another tactic deployed by China, which aims to defeat America by sowing chaos within it. Or as Mr. Schweizer puts it, “watch the fire burn from the other side of the river.” TikTok presents itself as entertainment, in Mr. Schweizer’s telling, yet acts like a political dagger wielded by the Chinese Communist Party.

President Xi’s goal is to militarily and politically undermine America, Mr. Schweizer says, while preserving trade relations given its economic value to China. The author contends that Mr. Xi wants to inflict upon America the “century of humiliation,” the period in Chinese history in which the opium wars decimated the nation’s ability to function as a great power.

“We’ve got to be prepared,” Mr. Schwiezer warns. “The next president, the next vice president, the next secretary of Defense, apparently, based on Biden rules, can just start taking money from the Chinese.”