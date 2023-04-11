Backlash Grows Against Bud Light’s Sponsorship of Transgender Influencer After Video of Marketing Exec Calling Beer ‘Fratty’ and ‘Out of Touch’ Goes Viral

‘I feel like they just kind of intentionally turned their back on like most of their customer base,’ a Maine bartender tells the Sun.

The widespread backlash to Bud Light’s sponsorship of a transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney, is intensifying after an interview went viral in which a Bud Light vice president, Alissa Heinerscheid, described her “inclusivity” vision for the beloved beer brand.

In a clip from a March 23 interview with the “Make Yourself At Home” podcast that has gone viral on Twitter, Ms. Heinerscheid says she had a “super clear mandate” when joining Bud Light to rehabilitate the “fratty” and “out of touch” image of America’s best-selling beer to “attract young drinkers.” One in five Gen Z adults identify as LGBT, according to Gallup. Bud Light has heretofore been associated with frat parties and football, not transgender rights.

The interview aired just days before a firestorm erupted over Ms. Mulvaney’s Bud Light promotional posts on Instagram. Since then, #BoycottBudLight, #BoycottAnheuserBusch, and #GoWokeGoBroke have been trending on Twitter.

“I’m a businesswoman. I had a really clear job to do when I took over Bud Light, and it was: This brand is in decline. It’s been in decline for a really long time,” Ms. Heinerscheid says. “We need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand.”

“What does evolve and elevate mean? It means inclusivity. It means shifting the tone. It means having a campaign that’s truly inclusive and feels lighter and brighter and different, and appeals to women and men,” Ms. Heinerscheid says. “And representation is at sort of the heart of evolution.”

Some conservatives on Twitter who are unhappy with the Dylan Mulvaney-Bud Light sponsorship are now pointing to Ms. Heinerscheid, a Harvard graduate and “the first female to lead the largest beer brand,” and are calling for her ouster.

The outrage from the right started when Ms. Mulvaney, who has more than 10 million followers on TikTok, posted a series of videos to Instagram on April 1 promoting Bud Light and a March Madness contest. In one video, she is lying in a bubble bath with Bud Light cans displayed behind her, and in another she dons an Audrey Hepburn look. “This month I celebrated my day 365 of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever: a can with my face on it,” Ms. Mulvaney says, showing the custom can.

Ms. Mulvaney is a controversial figure for her over-the-top caricature of what a woman looks and sounds like — and for the embrace she enjoys from the left. In October, President Biden invited Ms. Mulvaney to the White House. In March, Vice President Harris sent Ms. Mulvaney a letter congratulating her on completing her first year of transitioning to a female from a male.

“I send you my warmest greetings as you celebrate your 365th day of living authentically,” Ms. Harris wrote.

A musician who is a well-known supporter of President Trump posted a video in response to Bud Light that went viral. In it, Kid Rock shoots at cases of Bud Light with a semi-automatic rifle. “Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible,” he says, donning a white MAGA hat. “F— Bud Light and f— Anheuser-Busch.”

Bud Light’s social media has gone dark amid the controversy. The last Twitter post from the brand was on April 1, and the last Instagram and Facebook posts were from March 30.

“They shouldn’t be silent, @budlight and @budweiserusa need to apologize and fire the people responsible for it,” a Townhall columnist, Derek Hunter, tweeted.

A conservative firebrand and anti-trans activist, Matt Walsh, is calling on the right to get serious about boycotts, starting with one company, decimating it, and then picking the next target. “Claim one scalp then move onto the next,” he tweeted.

Bud Light’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch, is defending its Mulvaney partnership. “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics,” a statement shared with multiple media outlets states. “From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Bud Light’s decision to partner with Ms. Mulvaney may seem like a poor marketing decision from a company eager to appeal to the very online Gen Z market, but other brands must think it’s smart business. Since then, Ms. Mulvaney has announced deals with Kate Spade and Nike. She released her first promotional video for Nike last week, in which she dances in a pair of the company’s leggings and sports bra.

A bartender at the Navy Yard Bar & Billiards at Kittery, Maine, Joseph Kavarnos, tells the Sun he hasn’t seen any of his customers boycott Bud Light. “All the backlash has been online,” he says. That said, he thinks “it was probably a mistake” to partner with Ms. Mulvaney because most of his Bud Light customers are conservatives “usually wearing camo hats with fishhooks on it.”

“I feel like they just kind of intentionally turned their back on like most of their customer base,” Mr. Kavarnos says.

Transgender rights issues are taking a front seat now in the culture war. The ACLU is tracking what it calls “451 anti-LGBTQ bills in the U.S.” that range from barring transgender women from competing in women’s sports to imposing restrictions on drag shows. The Biden administration proposed a Title IX rule change that would create some protections for transgender participation in sports. Thirty states have already passed or are considering legislation that would restrict or ban so-called gender affirming care for minors. Last week, Idaho and Indiana became the latest to pass this type of legislation.

Mr. Trump has promised, if elected, to punish doctors who provide cross-sex hormones, puberty blockers, or gender surgeries to minors. Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, has made “fighting woke” and “transgender ideology” signature parts of his brand.

Americans are divided in how they feel about transgender issues. While 64 percent of Americans say transgender persons should be protected from discrimination, 38 percent say society has gone “too far in accepting them,” according to Pew. Meanwhile, the share of Americans who say sex is assigned at birth is growing, to 60 percent.

When it comes to the recent rash of transgender-related legislation, nearly 60 percent of Americans oppose laws to restrict drag shows or performances in their state, according to a March Marist-NPR poll. The majority of Americans, though, think transgender women should not compete in women’s sports, with 68 percent saying they have a “competitive advantage.”

The calls on the right for a boycott of Bud Light are not abating. Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted a picture of a case of Coors Light in the back of a car with the tagline, “I would have bought the king of beers, but it changed it’s [sic] gender to the queen of beers.”

Twitter was quick to point out that Coors also celebrates LGBTQ rights. It would be difficult to find a major beer brand that doesn’t.