Bad News Biden

It’s been a rough week for the President, and it’ll get worse in the weeks ahead.

His decision to embargo arms to Israel is incredibly unpopular. That is, outside Senator Sanders’s wing of the Democratic Party.

Almost 80 percent of Americans want Israel to destroy Hamas as fast as possible.

Another untruth on the economy — as he claimed he inherited a 9 percent inflation rate.

Actually, President Trump handed over a 1.4 percent inflation rate and President Biden drove it up to 9 percent.

Actually, prices have jumped more than 20 percent under Mr. Biden, including a nearly 40 percent increase in gasoline and a 24 percent rise in groceries.

So working folks — no matter what color, race, or creed — are suffering a 4 percent decline in their real take home pay.

And, by the way, consumer confidence has plunged to 67 percent in the Michigan Sentiment Index.

During the Trump years, sentiment was hovering around 100 percent.

Plus, inflation expectations are now the highest in six months.

Inflation is now picking up speed once again in the new year, running at a near 5 percent clip. Gen Z is going deeper into debt.

And, while inflation tightens its grip on Mr. Biden’s re-election, he thinks he’s FDR by trying to spend $1.5 trillion in the next six months to buy votes and juice the economy.

Nobody could spend $1.5 trillion in six months. Only, if they ever did, the inflation rate would probably jump to 10 percent.

Meanwhile, this is not the 1930s, Mr. Biden’s economic ratings are running 20 points behind Mr. Trump, and working folks don’t want elite student loan cancellations or climate and electric vehicle spending binges that will do nothing more than damage their consumer choice and create unaffordable price increases.

Even more, Mr. Biden’s lawfare campaign to tie Mr. Trump up in jail so he can’t campaign is blowing up in Mr. Biden’s face.

The New York trial is a fiasco. The Washington trial is tied up in the Supreme Court on immunity. The Florida classified documents trial is permanently on hold. And the Fani Willis shenanigans at Atlanta are now stuck in the Georgia appeals court.

And a majority of voters now believe that this whole lawfare jihad against Mr. Trump was totally politically motivated.

In other words, voters see right through it.

The needle hasn’t moved for Mr. Biden. If anything, the needle’s moving for Mr. Trump.

Plus, Mr. Biden has taken no decisive action to close the border catastrophe.

The cost of letting in roughly 10 million illegals has been estimated to be at least $150 billion and rising.

And a new study based on Britain’s open-border catastrophe shows that the mass illegal migration does not help the economy.

The data here in America show that the illegals are taking away native-born jobs and causing wage scales to fall.

Do you remember the movie “Bad News Bears”?

Well, here’s a new flick: Bad News Biden.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.